ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,471,000 after acquiring an additional 39,415 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 854,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,177,000 after acquiring an additional 119,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,623,000 after acquiring an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,458,000 after acquiring an additional 627,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 558,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,366,000 after acquiring an additional 199,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.