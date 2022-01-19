ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ESSA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $184.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

