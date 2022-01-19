Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,642 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $202.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.