Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of SGOL opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34.

