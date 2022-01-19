Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 223.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $163.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.93 and its 200 day moving average is $156.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $168.31.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.60.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

