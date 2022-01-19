Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 6,690 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

