Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,858 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 858,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,708,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 449,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Realty Income stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.78 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.