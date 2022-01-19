Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 851 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,988,000 after buying an additional 987,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,447,000 after acquiring an additional 429,861 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,688 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 978,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.