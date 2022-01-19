Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

EVBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th.

EVBG traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $52.96. 5,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,412. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.65. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,187 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,741,034.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Everbridge by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 76.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

