Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Evergy were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.