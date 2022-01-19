Everipedia Hits Market Cap of $103.03 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $103.03 million and $4.09 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,450,927 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

