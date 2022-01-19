Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 678,300 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 899.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 126,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 113,951 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 58,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

SNMP stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.21. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

