Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €34.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.19 ($37.72).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €29.41 ($33.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.24. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($37.47).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

