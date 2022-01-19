Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stake Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 355.7% in the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,058 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 397.0% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.94. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

