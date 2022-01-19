Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE ATUS opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $38.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $16,180,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

