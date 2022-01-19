Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.96.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $177.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.03. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total transaction of $793,375.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,744 shares of company stock worth $30,761,936 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,233 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.