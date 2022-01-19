FantasyGold (FGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52,799.36

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $52,799.36 and approximately $144.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00058302 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00066253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.30 or 0.07418612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,364.99 or 0.99733243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00066510 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007548 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

