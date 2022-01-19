FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,129,000 after buying an additional 26,598 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 67.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

