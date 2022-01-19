Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Shares of AGM traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.16. 280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,558. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $137.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.63%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after buying an additional 139,681 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4,044.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 98,272 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.