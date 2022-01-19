FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in FedEx by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 10,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 135,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.52. 6,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,473. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.62. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

