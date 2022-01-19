Fera (FERA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $107.00

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Fera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Fera has a total market cap of $667,388.30 and approximately $107.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fera has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00057984 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00063847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.74 or 0.07435143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,771.60 or 0.99584300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066490 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Fera Profile

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. Fera’s official message board is medium.com/@ferastrategies . Fera’s official website is www.ferastrategies.com . Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here

