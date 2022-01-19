FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FibroGen in the second quarter worth $12,272,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FibroGen by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,609. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.90.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $155.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.33 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.