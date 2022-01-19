Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.