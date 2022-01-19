Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

FOA opened at $4.16 on Monday. Finance Of America Companies has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finance Of America Companies news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $13,311,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $9,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $7,923,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $3,816,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

