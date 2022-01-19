FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE FINV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 8,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.99. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 26.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FINV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 506.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 62,325 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 644,013 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FINV. Citigroup lifted their target price on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. Rowe started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

