First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 150,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

THFF stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. Equities analysts expect that First Financial will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in First Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Financial by 121.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in First Financial by 28.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

