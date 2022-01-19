First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,013 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 448.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

AXTA opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.