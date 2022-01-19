First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

NYSE:STM opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.