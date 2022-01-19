First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,591,212,000 after acquiring an additional 669,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,483,000 after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $135.72 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

