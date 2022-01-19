First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after buying an additional 1,733,061 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Revolve Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,955,000 after buying an additional 180,607 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $3,749,529.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,617,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 626,652 shares of company stock valued at $48,203,564 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

