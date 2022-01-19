First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 307 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Woodmark by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in American Woodmark by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.18.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

