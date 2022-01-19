First Horizon (FHN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect First Horizon to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.41.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Horizon stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of First Horizon worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.