First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Up 7.9%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) traded up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.37. 196,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,770,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

AG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 26.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 229,451 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

