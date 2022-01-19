First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$11.75 at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.63.

Shares of TSE:FR traded up C$1.50 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,743. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.64. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$12.74 and a 1 year high of C$30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$156.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727,167 shares in the company, valued at C$62,057,330.55. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,007,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,550 and have sold 209,100 shares valued at $3,428,998.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

