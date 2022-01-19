First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$11.75 at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.63.
Shares of TSE:FR traded up C$1.50 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,743. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.64. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$12.74 and a 1 year high of C$30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11.
In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727,167 shares in the company, valued at C$62,057,330.55. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,007,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,550 and have sold 209,100 shares valued at $3,428,998.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
