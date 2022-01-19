First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 6,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,158. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 43.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 30.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 95,202 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.