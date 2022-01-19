First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $212.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.14.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC opened at $179.94 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $143.60 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.03 and its 200-day moving average is $203.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.