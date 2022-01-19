First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 63,970 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,474,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000.

Get First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:FSZ traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.84. 11,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.