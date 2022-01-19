FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17. FirstCash, Inc. has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

