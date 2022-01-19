Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Down 37.6% in December

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE DFP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 52,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,259. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

