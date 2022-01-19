Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.