Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $20.23.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
