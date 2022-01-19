Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $145.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.92.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 55.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 33,513 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average of $123.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

