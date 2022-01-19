Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Update

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,400 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 402,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,057,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FLOOF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 183,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,228. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Flower One has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

Get Flower One alerts:

Separately, cut Flower One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.