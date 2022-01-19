Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

FLS opened at $33.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 5.7% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 5.6% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 28.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Flowserve by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

