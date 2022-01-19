Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.87

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 1043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.27.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after acquiring an additional 857,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,070,000 after buying an additional 75,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after buying an additional 102,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after buying an additional 302,780 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 503,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

