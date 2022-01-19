Forsta AP Fonden Has $206,000 Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Lennox International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 421.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,163 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.71.

Shares of LII opened at $292.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.08. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.74 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

