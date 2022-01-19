Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FVI. upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.75.

TSE FVI opened at C$4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$3.77 and a 12 month high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 215,795 shares in the company, valued at C$891,233.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

