FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. The company had revenue of $58.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAIL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,304. FreightCar America has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

