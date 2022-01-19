fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,850,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 21,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 20.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FUBO stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. 167,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,129,854. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $57.47.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. On average, research analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in fuboTV during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

