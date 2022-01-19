Full18 Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 135,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRZ traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 36,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,522. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.