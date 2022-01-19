Full18 Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 135,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
NYSE NRZ traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 36,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,522. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.85.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.
About New Residential Investment
New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.
