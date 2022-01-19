Full18 Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 52,338 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,000. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 2.6% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,341. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.73.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

